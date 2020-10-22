Robert “Bob” Catron of Brown County passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 82 in Batavia, Ohio. He was born to the late Robert Boyd and Margaret Bernice (nee Berger) Catron on January 7, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Regina (nee Berger) Catron; his caring children Georgetta (Tom) Deisch of Midland, Ohio, Doug Catron of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Marla Catron of Amelia, Ohio, Wayne (Sheryl) Catron of Hebron, Kentucky, and Chris (Kelly) Catron of Bethel, Ohio; his cherished grandchildren Justin, Zach, Ben, Lori, Lindsey, Brian, Sam, Jacob, Darla, Bobby, Jenna, Heather, Eli, and Savannah; along with his 17 adored great grandchildren, and his 1 great great grandchild.

In addition to his parents Bob was preceded in death by his son Joe Catron and a daughter in law Patricia Catron.

Bob was a graduate of Fayetteville High School class of 1957, he was retired from Burdine-Anderson Machine Shop. Bob was a member of the St. Angela Merici Parish. Bob loved being a Dad, loved gardening and being outdoors, and he was a truly wonderful husband.

Bob will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Angela Merici Parish, St. Patrick Chapel located at 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, OH 45118. Father Tom Bolte officiating.

Memorial Donations may be directed to St. Angela Merici Parish in Fayetteville, Ohio.