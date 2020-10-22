Dorothy Wells, 88

Dorothy Jean Wells, age 88 of Russellville, Ohio died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her residence. She was a homemaker, ladies aid and member of the Union Plains United Methodist Church. Dorothy was born November 14, 1931 in Casey County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Floyd and Marie (Hogue) Faw. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – John Wells, whom she married on December 29, 1956 and one son – Ronnie Wells.

Mrs. Wells is survived by three sons – Larry Wells and wife Linda of Russellville, Ohio, David Wells of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Mica Wells and wife Dee of Winchester, Ohio; one daughter – Lori Gillespie and husband Alex of Circleville, Ohio; one brother – Donald Faw and wife Billie of Eastgate, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Travis Gillespie and wife Caitlin, John J. Wells, Matthew Wells and wife Emily, Katie Gillespie, Patience Wells, Ashley Mitchell and husband Austin, Laramie Wells and Makayla Wells and fiancé Tommy McCracken; five great grandchildren – Liam Wells, Paisleigh Mitchell, Gia Gillespie, Connor McCracken and Nora McCracken.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Kris LaGrange will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.

