Carroll “Red” Lee Iles, age 81 of Hillsboro, Ohio died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Four Seasons of Washington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Washington Court House, Ohio. Mr. Iles was a farmer, truck driver, worked at the Ford Motor Company and a United States Army veteran. Red was born April 18, 1939 in Carthage, Kentucky the son of the late Elsworth and Ruth Ester (McCormick) Iles. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers – Harold, Eugene, William “Billy” and Raymond E. Iles.

Mr. Iles is survived by his wife – Anna K. (Moore) Iles; three daughters – Brenda Higgins and husband David of Hillsboro, Ohio, Karen Clonch and husband Stephen of Lynchburg, Ohio and Jamie Bacon and husband Wade of Wilmington, Ohio; one sister – Wanda Holmgren and husband Andrew of Cambria, Illinois; five grandchildren – Ben Higgins of Jackson, Ohio, Rachel Tully and husband Nick of Sardinia, Ohio, Robin Randall and husband Paul of Hillsboro, Ohio, Taylor Gauche of Fayetteville, Ohio and Curtis Gauche of Wilmington, Ohio and one great grandson – John Henry Tully of Sardinia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Pastor Ted House will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M – 12:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Milford, Ohio. During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203, the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois 60674, the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 or to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.

