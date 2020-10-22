Barbara Harding, 71

Barbara Jeanie Harding, 71 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died October 20, 2020 at her residence. She was

Queen of Everything, Loving Wife, Overprotective Mother of the four children she adored, Grandmother to the three most handsome grandsons in the world whom she instilled into the love of video games.

She hated to cook, but loved computers! She worked with computers most of her life starting in the 1960’s with the ones that would fill a room. She also worked at The Clermont Sun in the classified advertising department and at the Brown County Press. She rounded her career out as an officer manager for American Family Insurance in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Barbara was born February 25, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late George and Donna (Wiseman) Davis, whom preceded her in death. Barb was welcomed into Heaven by many family and friends.

Broken hearted and longing for the reunion in Heaven with her are her husband of over 50 years James L. Harding, Sr.; her four children – Christine Harding of Covington, Kentucky, Leslie (Jeff) Curlis of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Jay Harding of Indiana, Micah T. Harding of San Francisco, California. Her grandsons, Jacob, Justin and Josh and her only sister and best friend, Kimberly Stine of Cincinnati. Also, her nieces, Sarah and Hannah who were dubbed the princesses and her three great nephews, Joel, Jace and Jett whom she could never wait to see.

Barb loved Jesus with all her heart and wanted nothing more than to be in Heaven with Him.

An anatomical gift was made to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.