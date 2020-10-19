Brave performances by multiple Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputies during two dangerous incidents last June were publicly recognized by Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis and the Brown County Commissioners on Sept. 30.

Sergeant Quinn Carlson, Deputy Clifford Boggs, Captain Chad Noble, Deputy Michael Myers, Corporal Ryan Wedmore and Deputy Brandon Asbury were all singled out for valor and professionalism during dangerous situations.

During one incident on June 16, a disturbed woman with a shotgun was barricaded in her house and threatening to shoot herself and others.

Carlson negotiated with her for about six hours until Noble approached her at the risk of his own life and signaled Boggs to leap through a screen door to subdue her. A loaded shotgun was found one foot away from the woman as she was taken into custody.

One week later on June 23, Myers and Asbury responded to the home of John Spires in Russellville. Spires began firing at both deputies, who took cover and returned fire. Wedmore arrived on the scene and initially took charge, deploying resources to protect local citizens from harm.

Wedmore and Carlson received the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Coin of Excellence and Myers, Asbury, Boggs and Noble received the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Ribbon of Valor.

Before reading the individual citations, Ellis told the family members that gathered to watch that , “Occasionally, deputies perform at such a level that they need to be publicly recognized for what they’ve done. Every deputy here today has met that challenge and performed to that level.”

Ellis then awarded the coins of excellence and pinned on the ribbons of valor as family members and others applauded the individual deputies.

When asked how it felt to be able to recognize the deputies in front of their families, Ellis said “It’s always heartwarming to see the support. You realize when you look across the family members that law enforcement doesn’t just impact those who do it, but it impacts the family members as well. It’s a great opportunity to thank them for the sacrifices they have made that allow us to do what we do.”

Brown County Commissioner Barry Woodruff also had praise for Sheriff Ellis following the ceremony.

“He’s a phenomenal guy. He’s running the sherriff’s office the right way and I think the award ceremony we saw today was the fruit of his labor. With the caliber of folks that he has, the citizens of Brown County are in very good hands,” Woodruff said.