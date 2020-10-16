Susan Leigh Himes, age 69 of Ripley, Ohio, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing Home in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a nurse. Mrs. Himes was born November 3, 1950 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Cochran) Pfeffer, Jr.

Mrs. Himes is survived by four children – Eric Himes of Ripley, Ohio, Zack Himes (Jessica) of Ripley, Katie Rodriguez (Ricky) of St. Louis, Missouri and Samuel Himes of Ripley; six siblings – Michael Pfeffer, Gregg Pfeffer, Jan Napier, Lynn Wilson, Melissa Spiller, all of Ripley, Ohio, and Brian Pfeffer of Columbus, Ohio.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio.

During the memorial visitation, facial masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com