Rosa Burton, 81

Rosa Mae Burton, 81, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away at her home in the early morning hours of Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born September 23, 1939 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Jesse Woodrow “Woodie” and Thelma Louise (Russell) Burton. Rosa Mae or “Rosie” as her loved ones called her, was born into an unfair and challenging world. However, she knew nothing but kindness and love, unless you messed with her coupons, of course. She was also preceded in death by her brother – Dale Burton; maternal grandparents – William and Verna May Russell; paternal grandparents – James and Rosetta (Kemplin) Burton.

Rosa Mae is survived by a family that loved her profoundly and will miss her deeply, including her sister-in-law – Millie Burton of Russellville, Ohio; one nephew – J.D. Burton and wife Erica of Russellville; four nieces – Shawna McKinley and husband Tim of New Hope, Stacey Cochran and husband Marion of Georgetown, Rachel Frebis and husband David of Ash Ridge and Betsy Nesbitt and husband Jamie of Cherry Fork; her aunts, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will follow the funeral service in Hillcrest Garden of Memories in Plumville, Kentucky.

During the visitation and funeral service, facial masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Death is a solemn reminder of what is valuable in life. In lieu of flowers, please be kind to someone. Call a friend or relative you haven’t reached out to recently. Forgive someone. Smile at strangers. All acts of kindness are appreciated and are what would bring Rosa the most happiness.

