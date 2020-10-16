Paul Haitz, 64

Paul Haitz age 64 of Ripley passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 14 at University of Cincinnati hospital from complications of a heart attack. Paul was born January 8, 1956 in Maysville Kentucky, the son of the late Jack and Cecelia Mae (Gibbons) Haitz. Besides his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother Donnie Haitz sister Anita Flaugher, and two brother-in-law‘s Myron Flaugher and JK Stewart, one son-in-law Rob Gray and his lifelong companion Betty (Sharp) Haitz

If you couldn’t find Paul relaxing at the campground you can rest assured he was out on the river boating and/or fishing. In his earlier years Paul also enjoyed working on his Camaro and hanging with friends and family on the paddle wheel. family was very important to Paul. he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, whether it be at horse shows sporting events birthday parties or military events for his son. he also had a love for dachshunds and owned many over the years. He leaves behind his Susie girl. Paul is survived by two sisters Shirley Moran and Gary of Ripley Elaine Stewart of Maysville, sister-in-law Nancy Haitz of Ripley, five children Paula Gray of Georgetown Angel Haitz of Maysville, Maria Fulton and Austin of Ripley, Justin Haitz of Batavia, Megan Carlson and Quinn of Georgetown and honorary daughter Ashley dunn of Georgetown. eight grandchildren Lexie Gray, Cole Gray, Jalynn Drake, Ayden Drake, Carson Fulton, Jordan Fulton, Parker Fulton, Crew Carlson and baby Carlson due May 2021. he is also survived by many nieces nephews cousins and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio with a brief memorial service to follow.

During the memorial visitation and service, facial masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

