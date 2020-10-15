Joseph A. “Jerry’ Davis, age 88 of Mt. Orab, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

He was born in Bethel, Ohio on Dec. 7, 1931. He was the son of the late Joel and Lula (Fritz) Davis and lived most of his life in Bethel, moving to Mt. Orab 14 years ago.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John and Phillip; two sisters, Ruth Jean and Sylvia; and two daughters, Jeri and Julie.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ruth (Henize); sons Robert (Lee Ann) of Georgetown, Ohio and Christopher of Felicity, Ohio; daughters Rebecca (Aaron) Seale of Batavia, Ohio and Jani Spicker (Robert) of New Richmond, Ohio.

He is also survived by many other relations and friends as well as 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Jerry spent most of his life as a carpenter and retired 20 years ago.

He was a member of the Buford Church of Christ.

Following cremation, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.