Albert Schwallie passed away Sept. 27, 2020 at Laurel of Milford at the age of 80.

Al is survived by brother Gregory Schwallie of Owensboro, Ky; sister Mary Joan Duffy of Sardinia, Ohio; nieces, nephews and many friends.

He is also survived by Melinda (Mike) Burns, Pamela (Mark) Wilkinson, Kimberly (Don) Hunter, Lori (Brian) Blaszkiewicz, Steven Ernst, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Albert was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte (Fiscus) (Ernst); parents Henry and Genevieve Schwallie; daughter Paula Turner; sister and brother in law Bernadette and Lee Roy Naylor; sister Teresa Ledbetter; and niece Nancy (Naylor) Thompson.

A memorial service was held Oct. 2, 2020 with Military Honor Guard. Albert graduated from Sardinia High School in 1958. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.