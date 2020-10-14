Mary Joy Wilson, age 80 of Hamersville, Ohio died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 17, 1940 in Fayetteville, Ohio the daughter of the late Bernard and Emily Jean (Skalley) Clements. Besides her parents, Joy was preceded in death by two sons – Stephan Scott Wilson and Baby Boy Wilson, one great granddaughter – Taylor Neal, four brothers and sisters – Bernadine Wilson, Butch and Bill Clements and Jody Walters, one brother-in-law – Larry Wilson and one sister-in-law – Jody Walters.

Mrs. Wilson is survived by her husband of 63 years – Robert “Bob” Wilson; two daughters – Lisa Neal and husband Barney of Bethel, Ohio and Vickie Liming and George Borgmann of Milford, Ohio; five grandchildren – Greg Neal and wife Amanda of Winchester, Ohio, Steven Neal and wife Whitney of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Amy Liming and Biff Evans of Winchester, Ohio, Justin Liming and wife Crystal of Hamersville, Ohio and Abby Rau of Winchester, Ohio; thirteen great grandchildren – Madison, Ellie, Presley, Finley, Kentley, Ryker and Reece Neal, Jerzy and Paizley Evans, Kayleigh and Harley Liming and Maci and Marley Rau; five brothers and sisters – Marie Birkle and husband Mike, Jay Clements and wife Vicky, Jeannie Pangallo and husband Joe, Mike Clements and wife Barb and Nora Duncan and husband Tom; three sisters-in-law – Connie Clements, Hazel Clements and Diane Brewer; one brother-in-law – Bill Walters and many nieces and nephews.

An anatomical gift was made to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com