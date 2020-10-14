Lester Elijah McFarland, Jr. of Highland County, Ohio, died October 3, 2020 at the age of 71. Lester E. (Butch) McFarland, Jr., was the beloved husband of Lee McFarland ( nee Fox), devoted father of Kimberly Creeden, Whitney A. McFarland, and Tiffany McFarland.

Their mother Susan McFarland also survives.

He was a loving Grandfather to Rachel, Grant, Evan, Adam and Anthony; brother to: Sondra Fisher,( deceased), Faye Caldwell, and Sherry Hartz.

He was the son of Lester Elijah McFarland, Sr. and Sally Gracie McFarland ( nee Mclean).

Lester was a southern gentleman who grew up in the south, in Opelika, Alabama, in a small community called Pepperell Village.

Lester went to school at the first, and then second, Pepperell schools. Lester was baptized at Pepperell Baptist.

He was a paperboy in this village.

Lester graduated with bachelors degrees, from Auburn University, in education and business.

Lester had a great interest in WWII history. His father, Lester, Sr., served in this war, on a LST-325.

Lester has served, as an engineering volunteer, on the LST-325, in Indiana, that tours in our area.

Lester also was a wonderful engraver and gunsmith. His favorite gun was the Mauser.

A memorial for the family will be held, post covid, in Alabama, at a lake Lester loved, per his wishes.

Lester would have loved, that any donations, on his behalf, in his memory, to be made to the LST-325, in Indiana.