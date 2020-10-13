Patricia Ann Sheldon, age 61 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at University of Cincinnati Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a nurse aide and a homemaker. Mrs. Sheldon was born December 9, 1958 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the Vivian McKenzie Day of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Jack Day. She was also preceded in death by maternal grandparents – John and Marybell McKenzie; paternal grandparents – Glen and Mary Day.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. Sheldon is survived by her loving husband of forty years – Raymond Sheldon; three sons – Jeremy Sheldon (Tasha) of Georgetown, Ohio, Joseph Sheldon (Amanda) of Williamsburg, Ohio and Terry Sheldon (Heather) of Georgetown, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Mariah (Eric), Jeremy Jr., Leeann, Shaelynn, Eathan, Emilee and Freya; one sister – Roseile Linkous of Georgetown, Ohio; four brothers – Clarence Day (Cindy) of Rogersville, Tennessee, Raymond Day of Georgetown, Ohio, Kenny Day (Judy) of Georgetown, Ohio and Danny Day of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Jack Davis will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. on Friday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Neville Vesper Cemetery near Neville, Ohio.

During the visitation and funeral service, facial masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

