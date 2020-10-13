John Ruthven passes away

“He could take a pencil and do more on a napkin than some people who study art for years in college could do.” That’s how John Ruthven was described by Brown County Commissioner Barry Woodruff.

Ruthven, a naturalist, author, lecturer, internationally acknowledged master of wildlife art, and champion for the Village of Georgetown passed away October 11 at the age of 95.

Woodruff remembers Ruthven for his internationally renowned talent.

“I can’t believe the good Lord would give someone that kind of talent,” he said. Woodruff has a print of a duck that he says “you can almost feel the feathers.”

Ruthven’s work has been showcased in museums all over the world, including the Smithsonian in Washington D.C., Russia, the Philippines, Luxembourg, the Neil Armstrong Space Museum, and the Ohio State Capital Rotunda.

At the local level, Ruthven completed a mural of his original work “Martha, the Last Passenger Pigeon,” in 2014 on a three-story building in Cincinnati. The piece was a nod to honor the 100th anniversary of the extinction of the passenger pigeon species. The mural was highlighted as a display in the city’s 2017 visual arts show, Blink.

Ruthven was also a decorated award-winner for his creations. In 2004, he received the National Medal of Arts from President George W. Bush “for his impeccably accurate and unfailingly beautiful wildlife art, and in recognition of his contributions as an artist and naturalist to conserving our natural treasures,” as his website states. In 2015, he received the Eloise Payne Luquer Medal from The Garden Club of America. This honors a special achievement in the field of botany which can include medical research, the fine arts or education.

In addition to his passion for creating wildlife art, Ruthven and his wife Judy, were ardent supporters and long-time residents of Georgetown.

They owned a 165-acre farm in Georgetown that they bought in 1964. Ruthven would walk daily to observe wildlife and be inspired by nature. The creativity fostered by his love of their home and its land spilled into their involvement with the village.

Art Owens, former Georgetown Village Administrator, said, “He was such a soldier in the battle of the protection of the village.”

Owens said that Ruthven spearheaded efforts to reopen the Gaslight Theater, and he and Judy worked to choose curtains and colors for the theater during its renovation to stay true to the time period in which it was built. The idea of historical preservation and conservation carries through strongly as a part of Ruthven’s legacy in Georgetown.

Stan Purdy, President of the Ulysses S. Grant Homestead Association remembers Ruthven for his involvement with the committee. He said that John and Judy were very strong supporters of the Association, and were members of the Board of Trustees.

“He and Judy purchased the Grant Homestead, and restored it,” he said. “They later donated it to the Ohio Historical Connection.”

The Homestead is a pivotal part of the activities of the Association, Purdy said.

Georgetown Mayor Dale Cahall recalls Ruthven’s involvement with the restoration and preservation of the village as well.

“When he (and Judy) moved to Georgetown, they adopted the community,” he said. “They were instrumental in preserving the community.”

Cahall said that the Ruthven’s commitment to preservation is still evident in the community through their successful efforts in revitalizing Commercial Row. He said that along Main Street were neon signs, colorless buildings and wires that detracted from the beauty of the structures. John and Judy founded a committee to work with the building owners to choose era-appropriate colors to enhance and liven up the businesses.

Cahall said the Ruthvens were also very active in restoring the Courthouse after it was reduced to a historic shell following a fire in 1977.

“He wanted to make sure it was restored to its original character,” Cahall said.

Ruthven’s gallery, which is currently exclusively running as an online store, is also located in the historic district of Georgetown. Selma Pizter worked with Ruthven for nearly 30 years, and said that his enthusiasm for wildlife was contagious.

If a customer came in to the gallery to have something framed, and wasn’t interested in wildlife artwork, Pitzer said, “Nine out of ten people would buy one of his pieces after talking to John because of his love for wildlife.”

This ability to spark interest for others was also evident when he spoke at a high school in Middletown. Pitzer said “you could hear a pin drop” in an auditorium filled with 700-800 students because of his “ability to bring stories to life.” She said that he found joy in mentoring children and adults with painting, and eagerly gave back to society.

“There is no end to the list of things that they quietly did to try and help the community,” she said.

A sentiment that resonated with all of the community is that John Ruthven will be deeply missed. His passing was described by Owens as a “bitter loss.”

His zeal for life, vibrance, and timeless relevance in his works will be remembered not only on canvas, but on a stroll through Main Street, a tour at the Grant Homestead, and in memories of countless friends.