Rodney Adams, 85, of Bethel, passed away on October 10, 2020, at Siena Gardens. He was born on August 11, 1935, in Yancy, Kentucky, son of the late Albert and Polly Adams. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Joy Adams (nee McCullough), siblings, Cecil Adams, Dorothy Cole, Duane Adams, Launa Gambrell, Wayne Adams, and in-laws, Mae and Bill McCullough.

He is survived by his children, Tony Adams (Carol), Mike Adams (Tiffany), and Sue Petrey; grandchildren, Bethany, Jason, Morgan (Eric), Elizabeth (Dylan), Tyler, Cassy, Siara, and Nate; great-grandchild, Carson; siblings, Paul Adams and Helen Amburgey.

Rodney retired from Consolidated Freightways and then went to work at the Clermont Sun part-time as a truck driver for 15 years. He was an avid golfer and highly devoted to his family.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, Amelia on Wednesday from 10:00 am until of funeral service on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Interment Graceland Memorial Gardens to follow with military honors. www.ecnurre.com