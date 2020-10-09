Gloria Rutan, 89

Gloria Johnson Rutan, age 89, of Lake Waynoka, Sardinia, OH passed away on

October 7, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. She was born December 12, 1930 in Dover, KY, the only child of the late Wilbur and Mae Eads.

Gloria married Ralph Johnson in January, 1949. She is survived by a daughter, Debbie and a son, Mike and daughter in law, Vickie. Three granddaughters, Lori and Kristi Parker and Erin Hupp (Josh) and 2 great grandsons, Cashton and Siler Hupp. Sister in law, Zola (Paul) Purdin and brother in laws, Ron (Kathryn) Johnson, Jerry Johnson (Jan) and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her first husband, Ralph Johnson, a son in law, Bob Parker, 2 brothers in law, Al Johnson, Wayne Johnson, a sister in law, Mary Johnson and a nephew, Rob Johnson.

In January 2002, she married Jack Rutan and added to her family 3 sons, James (Diane), John, Fritz (Dawn) and a daughter, Debbie (Toby) Matheney. Plus grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Gloria was an active member of the Russellville Church of Christ. She played the piano and organ faithfully for more than 30 years. She was also the second editor of the RCC newsletter. She was a member of the Russellville Legion Auxiliary and the Friends of the Library in Russellville. She was a bookkeeper for Ripley Gas, Farmers and Union Warehouse, Brown County Motors in Ripley, OH and retired from the Russellville Library.

Funeral services will be held at the Russellville Church of Christ, 144 S. Columbus St, Russellville, OH on Monday, October 12, 2020 at noon with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, OH.

The Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Due to Covid-19, social distancing and face coverings will be required.

Memorials can be made to the Russellville Church of Christ, PO Box 219, Russellville, OH 45168 or Friends of the Library, 280 W. Main St, Russellville, OH 45168.

