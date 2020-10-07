Dorothy Marie Burns age 84 of Lynchburg (Pricetown Community) died Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. She was born January 19, 1936 in Pricetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Albert and Blanche Dumford Certier. Dorothy was a homemaker, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Pricetown Church of Christ. She is survived by her husband, Robert Dean Burns, who she had married on April 21, 1956,four children, Darlene (Gary) Moore of Lynchburg, Deanna (Greg) Dyer of Georgetown, Denise (Raymond) Ritt of Georgetown, Dwain (Milissa) Burns of Hillsboro, six grandchildren, Christopher (Sarah) Moore, Chad (Sarah) Moore, David (Christina) Dyer, Sarah (Mike) Kress, Nathan and Milain Burns, nine great grandchildren, Krislyn, Gracie, Elijah, Taylor, Esmae and Braxton Moore, Madison and Jeremy Dyer and Adam, Kress, one brother-in-law, Delmar Burns of Germantown and several nephews and a host of friends. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Morris. Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 10th at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Leo Kuhn and Daryl Mount will officiate. Burial will follow in the Barker Cemetery. Visitation, with social distancing observed, will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9th at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pricetown Church of Christ, 2070 S.R. 131, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133or to Hospice of Hope, 9090 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056. The Davis-Turner Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc