Home Special Publications Brown County Fair Photos – 2020 Special Publications Brown County Fair Photos – 2020 October 6, 2020 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Georgetown overcast clouds enter location 65.2 ° F 66.5 ° 62.3 ° 99 % 0mph 100 % Tue 74 ° Wed 71 ° Thu 78 ° Fri 80 ° Sat 74 ° Popular Articles Faith & Family Easter 2024 March 27, 2024 2022 Brown County Football Preview August 25, 2022 Loans available to businesses, non-profits March 20, 2020 Latest Brown County closings March 19, 2020 Brown County Courthouse changes March 18, 2020