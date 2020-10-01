Mary O’Connor, 84

Mary Lee O’Connor, age 84 of Bethel, Ohio died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Batavia Nursing Care Center in Batavia, Ohio. She was a homemaker, a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio and loved gardening and bingo. Mary was born March 30, 1936 in Mason County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Elsie (Tucker) Vermillion. She was also preceded in death by two husbands – Ralph Davidson and William O’Connor.

Mary is survived by seven children – Russell Beckett of Georgetown, Ohio, Chris Davidson of New Richmond, Ohio, Roy Wayne Davidson of Ross, Ohio, Bobby Gene Davidson of Sardinia, Ohio, Pam Rankin of Canton, Ohio, Rita Watkins of Amelia, Ohio and Zach Gray of Madison, Indiana; six step children – Peggy, Jennifer, Theresa, Bonnie, Patsy and Penny O’Connor all of Seymour, Indiana; nine grandchildren, several great grandchildren and one brother – Kenny Vermillion of Maysville, Kentucky.

Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Ted House will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Friday. Inurnment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. During the visitation and memorial service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings will be required.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice, 4340 Glendale Milford Road # 160, Blue Ash, Ohio 45242.

