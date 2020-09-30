Lady Warriors host North Adams for ‘Volley for Cure’ match

On Sept. 22, Eastern High School’s volleyball team held a benefit for Jake Frost, a long-time member of the Eastern community who is battling lung cancer. Above, Frost waves to the crowd while introduced at the Sept. 22 volleyball match, showing his appreciation for those who came out to show their support.

The Eastern Lady Warriors hosted the North Adams Lady Green Devils for their “Volley for Cure” match on Sept. 22.

The Eastern community honored one of their fellow Warriors, Jake Frost, as he continues his fight against lung cancer.

There were raffles, a split the pot, and “Fight for Frost” T-shirt sales with all proceeds going to benefit Frost and his family. Frost, whose two children are graduates of Eastern High School, has not only been a strong supporter of Eastern sports over the years, but has also served as a volunteer at events when needed with duties such as running concessions.

The Lady Warriors brought a lot of energy with them to the court in Tuesday’s match against the skilled varsity volleyball squad of North Adams, but it was the Lady Green Devils coming away with the 3-0 match victory.

The Lady Warriors got off to a 3-0 lead in set one as Eastern junior Kirsten Bailey came through with a kill, but it didn’t take long for the Lady Green Devils to come storming back to capture a 25-22 win and take a 1-0 lead in the match.

After heating up, the Lady Green Devils didn’t cool down as they claimed a 25-14 win in set two and capped off the match victory with a 25-11 win in set three.

Eastern sophomore Emily Mullins led Lady Warrior attackers in the match with seven kills, while Eastern senior Tara Burns recorded six kills.

The Lady Warriors dropped to an overall record of 4-9 and a Southern Hills Athletic Conference record of 4-5 with Tuesday’s loss to North Adams.

The Lady Green Devils rose to an overall record of 8-3 and a SHAC record of 6-0.