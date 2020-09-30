Freeman accused of campaign violations

A local public ethics advocate has filed two complaints with the Ohio Elections Commission regarding former Ohio House District 66 Candidate Allen Freeman’s third place finish in the race for Ohio House District 66.

Christopher Hicks of Clermont County is alleging that Freeman underreported spending on political advertising and on in-kind campaign contributions in required filings before and after the Ohio primary election on April 28.

Ohio Elections Commission investigator Phil Richter acknowledged to The News Democrat that the complaints have been filed. Richter said that Freeman would be contacted within the next couple of weeks and that he expected the commission to rule on the complaint in December.

If found guilty of a violation or violations, Freeman could be fined by the Ohio Elections Commission or the matter could be turned over to prosecutors for possible criminal prosecution.

Hicks used publicly available documents as the basis of his complaints, including the pre and post campaign finance reports from Freeman and political spending records held by the Federal Communications Commission.

The News Democrat independently reviewed the documents referenced by Hicks for accuracy.

The “Committee to Elect Allen Freeman” reported contributions of $69, 634.70 and expenditures of $2810.13 on March 5 in a Pre-Primary filing.

The Post-Primary filing on June 4 showed $39,450 in contributions and $11,361.29 in expenditures. Total reported contributions for the campaign were $109,084.70 and total reported expenditures were reported as $14,171.42.

Regarding expenditures, the FCC records tell a different story.

They show a total spent on broadcasted political commercials alone of $118,094.50. The commercials ran on all four Cincinnati area television stations, the IHeartMedia radio group and Spectrum cable.

All of the invoices of the broadcasting entities have Freeman’s name on them.

In a story originally published in The Brown County Press, it was reported that the Growth and Opportunity PAC spent $382,000 on broadcasting advertising, with 75 percent of it spent in House Districts 65 and 66 on behalf of Freeman and Jean Schmidt.

The spending was reported in a required filing to the Federal Election Commission.

Schmidt won the primary election and will take office in January.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in direct mail spending also took place during the campaign.

Growth and Opportunity PAC reported spending $247,166 in direct mail. Following the spending formula for television advertising, that means that about $185,000 was spent on direct mail supporting Schmidt and Freeman.

The postal permit number used to mail the political advertisements from both Growth and Opportunity PAC and the Freeman campaign is identical. The Growth and Opportunity PAC is also linked to recently indicted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

Taking half of the $185,000 on direct mail for Freeman and adding the documented television advertising makes a total of $210,594 of media spending by Freeman. He reported total expenditures to the Ohio Elections Commission of $14,171.42.

In another complaint to the Ohio Elections Commission, Hicks reports witnessing numerous examples of Luke Householder, the son Larry Householder, engaging in campaign activities on behalf of Freeman.

Hicks notes in the complaint that Luke Householder’s assistance is not noted as an in-kind contribution in any filing by Freeman, nor are any expenses listed by Freeman regarding Householder’s stay in the area.

When asked why he filed the complaints, Hicks said, “I think that brazen fraud on campaign finance filings is evident in Freeman’s filings. It’s just outright wrong and somebody needed to take action on it.”

He continued, “I hope the Ohio Elections Commission will use my complaint as a starting point to actively investigating all of the people who were beneficiaries downstream who were associates of Larry Householder.”

He also referenced the idea that nearly $750,000 was spent in two Ohio House Districts in a Republican primary that were already considered as safe Republican seats in a general election.

“I think that all of these people knew something was going on that was not proper in terms of the ridiculous amounts of money that were being put into these state representative races,” Hicks said.

Hicks also sent the information in the Ohio Election Commission filings to the office of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. When contacted by The News Democrat regarding the filings, an OAG spokesperson responded by e-mail that the office was “aware of the filings.”