Ashley Hoover, 32

Ashley Renae Hoover, age 32 of Ripley, Ohio, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. She was born April 13, 1988 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ashley is survived by her mother – Caryl Westgerdes of Ripley, Ohio; her son – Haiden Landree Carawan; two sisters – Tara Hoover of Columbus, Ohio and Shelby Spradling of New Richmond, Ohio; three aunts – Robin Westgerdes of Ripley, Ohio, Beth Severeid of Amelia, Ohio and Mary Ann Westgerdes of Ripley, Ohio; three nieces – Shayde, Kennedy and Skarlett; one nephew – Caleb; six cousins – Lakin, Raymond, Ryan, Courtney, Cordell and Layne. She was preceded in death by her grandparents – Raymond and Marlene Westgerdes; one uncle – Joe Woods.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. on Saturday. Cremation will follow the services.

During the visitation and memorial service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required. If you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com