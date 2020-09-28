Philip Havens of Hamersville, Ohio passed on Sept. 22, 2020 at the age of 77 in Cincinnati, OH. He was born Sept. 14, 1943 to the late Philip H. and Mildred B. Havens in Spokane Washington.

He is survived by his beloved wife Sheryl Havens; loving son Aaron (Amiee) Havens of Hamersvillie, OH; affectionate grandchildren Kelsey Crawford of North Wilkesboro, NC and Colton Havens of Hamersville, OH; dear sister Melody (Leon) Hill of Bethel, OH; caring nephew Adam (Katie) Hill of New Richmond, OH and niece Melinda (John) Cutright of Detroit, MI.

Philip was a member of Bible Chapel UCC in Hamersville, OH.

There will be a cremation with no services.

Megie Funeral Home Caring for the family.