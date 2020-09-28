Delbert Gene Parker, age 80, of Ash Ridge, passed away, Friday, September 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 6, 1940 in Brown County, OH, the son of the late Lawrence and Stella (Gelter) Parker. He retired from Williamson Heater. He attended the Ash Ridge Christian Union Church. He was a lifetime member of the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Association and was also very active with the car show for the Russellville Church of Christ and numerous other outreach services for the church.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by son in law, Tim Spires, brother and sister in law, John and Evelyn Parker and a grandson.

He is survived by 2 sons, Kelly Parker and wife Nancy Kay of Georgetown, Kevin Parker and wife Evelyn of Georgetown, 3 daughters, Karen Spires of Russellville, Suzanne Berry and husband Donald of Sardinia, Amanda Brannock of Russellville, sister, Anna Lou Ralston and husband Marion of Georgetown, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Kevin Jodrey will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Due to Covid-19, social distancing and face coverings will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Association, PO Box 435, Georgetown, OH 45121.

Friends and Families may sign Delbert’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.