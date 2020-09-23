Jeffrey “Jeff” Allan Chandler of Mt. Orab, Ohio formerly of Quitman, Georgia passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 59. He was born October 13, 1960 to Bonita Lacroix and the late Thomas Chandler in Miami–Dade County, Florida.

Jeff is survived by his loving fiance Paula J. (nee Morse) Ferree of Mt. Orab, Ohio; his caring children Casey (Curtis) Akridge of Berlin, Georgia, Andrea Chandler of Berlin, Georgia, Ashley Nicole (Cody Meyer) Ferree of Batavia, Ohio. His cherished grandchildren Miles and William; and his siblings Debbie (Wesley) Bennett of Monroe, Georgia, Liz (Dennis) Barry of Mason, Ohio, and Mary Mason (Bill Hammack) of Columbus, Indiana; along with several nieces, nephews, family, and beloved friends; and his favorite dog Kira.

Jeff worked as a Law Enforcement Officer in Brooks County Georgia for numerous years. He was also the Training Manager for Autozone in Southwest Ohio. Jeff was also a member of F&AM Russellville Lodge. And he loved being at 68 Bait and Tackle.

Private Services will be held at a later date.

Megie Funeral Home caring for the family during this difficult time.