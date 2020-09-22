Scott Leonard, 93

Scott M. Leonard of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born to the late Walter and Mary (nee Debois) Leonard on April 2, 1927 in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Scott is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Mary F. Leonard; his caring children Carl R. (Delia) Leonard of Killeen, Texas, Treasa D. (Doug) Ritchey of Glendale, Arizona, Lisa G. (Michael) Marriott of Gulfport, Mississippi, Ty (Kimberly) Leonard of Anderson Township, Ohio, and Sarah (Robert) Schmithgossling of Beavercreek, Ohio; his 9 cherished grandchildren; and 3 adored great grandchildren.

Scott was retired from Ford Motor Company after 33 years of service; he was one of the Founders of The Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show. Scott was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio; he served in the US Army during the War World II Conflict. And he was a lifelong Farmer.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 4:00 pm at the First Baptist Church in Mt. Orab, located at 704 South High St, Mt Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 2:00 pm until the time of service. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:30 am at the New Harmony Cemetery in Pike Township, Ohio. Pastor Jonathan Lawler officiating.

Services will be lived streamed on the Church’s YouTube Channel.

