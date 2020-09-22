Ruby Seip, 91

Ruby Carol Seip, age 91 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. Mrs. Seip was a caregiver in nursing homes for many years. She was born September 14, 1929 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Harry and Leona (Gray) Charles. She was also preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years – Freeman Seip who died August 27, 2020; they were married January 16, 1957 and two sisters – Mary McAfee and Edna Crump.

Ruby is survived by two sons – Danny Seip and wife Mary of Georgetown, Ohio and Randy Seip of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Danielle Morgan of Georgetown, Ohio, Danielle Smith of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Jennifer (Brandon) Dalton of Georgetown, Ohio and Shawn (Jenny) Smith of Georgetown, Ohio; ten great grandchildren – Tyler Burson, Isaiah Dalton, Shyla Burson, Kayleanna Dalton, Stacy Smith, Emma Dalton, Justin Smith, Neo Morgan, Lakelyn Seip and Jacob Seip and one brother – Ira Charles of Sardinia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Jonathon Lawler will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services with interment in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio at a later date. During the visitation and funeral service social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206 or to Hospice of Cincinnati East, 7691 Five Mile Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230.

