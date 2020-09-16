Lady Rockets rise to 4-1 in SHAC with win at West Union

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets climbed to an overall record of 6-2 and a record of 4-1 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play with their Sept. 8 win on the road over the West Union Lady Dragons.

It was a 3-1 match victory for the Lady Rockets who only gave up one set to the home standing Lady Dragons on Tuesday.

The Lady Rockets got off to a good start, winning set one 25-13 to take a 1-0 match lead.

The Lady Rockets were then defeated in set two 25-22 as West Union tied the match 1-1.

The Lady Rockets dominated the two sets that followed, winning set three 25-14 and sealing the match victory with a 25-11 win in set four.

Fayetteville-Perry senior Giulia Pegan led Lady Rocket attackers with 13 kills. She also served for nine aces and recorded 10 digs.

Fayetteville senior Brinli Crosley dished out an impressive 24 assists in Tuesday’s match victory at West Union.

Fayetteville senior Audrey Wiederhold served up seven aces in Tuesday’s match to go along with four digs and two kills.

Fayetteville senior Paige Lockwood came through with nine digs, four aces, and four kills to aid the Lady Rockets in Tuesday’s match victory.

“We played well enough to win,” Fayetteville head coach Sharon Sheets said of Tuesday’s match victory. “Things can be tough on the road. Our back row serve receiving is really coming together, our passing and net play are as well. We’ve really been working hard on all aspects of the game and it is showing. Senior Giulia Pegan is playing outstanding volleyball, her teammates are also. We must continue to maintain our focus, as our schedule is tough all the way through.”

After Tuesday’s match win, Pegan had recorded a total of 80 kills for the season.