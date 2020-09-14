William ‘Butch’ Smith, Jr. 62

William “Butch” Floyd Smith, Jr. age 62 of Sardinia, Ohio died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Locust Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Mt. Orab, Ohio. Butch was a self-employed carpenter. He was born April 14, 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late William F. and Evelyn Mae (Newberry) Smith, Sr.

Mr. Smith is survived by two sons – David Smith and Mikey Smith both of Chillicothe, Ohio; two grandchildren – Kimberly Austin and Isabell Smith; one great granddaughter – Adilynn Rose Figueroa; one brother – Donald Smith and wife Michelle of Williamsburg, Ohio and two sisters – Karen Lewis (Russell Brinson) of Sardinia, Ohio and Katy Elam of Williamsburg, Ohio.

Following cremation, services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206.

