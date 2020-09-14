Mary “Virginia” Poole, age 87 and lifelong resident of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, where she had resided for eight years. She was a longtime employee of the former US Shoe Corporation in Ripley. Mrs. Poole was born April 7, 1933 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles Russell and Emma (Klump) Fritz. She was also preceded in death by all her siblings – Robert, Bernard, James and Raymond Fritz and Kathryn Ann Fritz Turner.

Virginia married Earl Wendell Poole in 1950 and he preceded her in death in 2008. To this union five children were born: David Poole (Susan), Sue Barger (Daniel), Stephen Poole, Richard Poole and Robert Poole; eight grandchildren – Bryan Poole (Amanda), Megan Seip, Lori Mason-Sexton, Nikki, Madison and McKenna Poole, Joseph Poole and Neil Poole. She was also blessed with eleven great-grandchildren – Jacob, Mia, Jordan, Avery and Jonah Poole, Alyssa, Leah and Ella Seip, Sydney Nuss, Ian Sexton and Richard Poole.

Due to COVID-19, graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Ohio Valley Manor Activity Dept. 5280 US 62 & 68 Ripley, Ohio 45167.

