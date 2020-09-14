Joseph P. Farrell, 77, of Lake Waynoka, passed away, Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. He was born August 9, 1943 in Cincinnati, OH, the son of the late Joseph Dominic and Mary Elizabeth (Carroll) Farrell. He was a production supervisor and was a SSgt with the US Air Force during the Vietnam era. He was a member and past Post Commander of the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180. He was also very active in the American Legion as well as coaching his kids when they were growing up. He loved his country and family.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Jamie P. Farrell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Kathleen Farrell of Lake Waynoka, children, Jennifer Evans and husband Brian of Milford, Jillian Farrell and partner James Pirkl of Tampa, FL, Capt. Joseph Farrell and wife Emily of Cincinnati, grandchildren, Caleb Farrell, Brady Evans, Ethan Evans, Caitlin Evans, Jackson Pirkl and Ronan Farrell, brother, Jimmy Farrell of Cincinnati and sister, Colleen Farrell of Cincinnati and his beloved extended Irish Carroll family cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the St. Mary Catholic Church, 6647 Van Buren St., Georgetown, OH under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. A military service and burial will follow at the Graceland Cemetery in Milford, OH . Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM prior to the service at the church.

Due to Covid-19, social distancing and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, OH 45121 or the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180, 1001 S. Main St, Georgetown, OH 45121.

