Rockets rise to 2-0 with win over Williamsburg

Fayetteville’s A.J. Attinger returns an interception during the Rockets’ week two win over Williamsburg, Sept. 4.

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets rose to a 2-0 overall record and a 1-0 record in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division play with their 27-0 league victory at home over the Williamsburg Wildcats, Sept. 4.

The Rockets finished the 2019 season without a single league victory against SBAAC National Division opponents, so the Fayetteville-Perry varsity football team definitely wanted to make a statement in their first league game of the 2020 season, and that they did.

Following an interception by Fayetteville sophomore A.J. Attinger, the Rocket offense capitalized with a 25-yard touchdown reception by junior wide receiver Jayden Bradshaw to aid the Rockets to a 7-0 lead.

The Rocket defense made work tough on the Williamsburg offense with Fayetteville senior Drew Hendrix and junior teammate Blake Coffman coming up with three sacks each. Coffman and Hendrix also recovered one fumble each.

As for the Rocket offense, effective attacks came by air and by ground.

Fayetteville’s senior running back Hunter Jester took 21 carries for 114 yards.

Fayetteville’s junior quarterback Levi Wiederhold completed 21-of-29 pass attempts for 229 passing yards and four touchdowns, and his favorite receiver for the night was clearly Bradshaw.

Bradshaw caught seven passes for a total of 119 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Bradshaw hauled in two touchdown passes in the second quarter to aid the Rockets to a 19-0 lead, and he pulled down his fourth touchdown reception of the night in the third quarter to help lift the Rockets to a 27-0 advantage.

Fayetteville-Perry High School’s second year head football coach Wayne Stacy would like to see the same effort by his Rockets in week three on Sept. 11 as they host the East Clinton Astros for a league game.

“Our players played extremely hard against Williamsburg, and we need to sustain that level of effort this week against East Clinton,” said Stacy. “E.C. Always has speed and they always have tough kids.”

The Rockets’ first victory of the season was a 55-6 non-league win over the Manchester Greyhounds.

After week two on the gridiron, Wiederhold ranked in the top five quarterbacks in the SBAAC for passing yards with 349 in two games.

Jester was third in rushing yards in the SBAAC after week two with 170 in two games, and Bradshaw was among the top five in the SBAAC in receiving yards with 166 in two games.

Coffman and Hendrix were among the SBAAC sack leaders after two games with three sacks each.