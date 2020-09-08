Leslie Ruth Piatt, age 63 of Lake Waynoka, Sardinia, Ohio passed from this world Sunday, September 6, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was a retired clerk for Lake Waynoka. Leslie was born July 6, 1957 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Kenneth and Elsa (Mitchell) Flora. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter – Jessica Paige Borgmann.

Mrs. Piatt is survived by her husband and love of her life – Darren Piatt; two children – Cleve Borgmann and Kenzie Borgmann both of Cincinnati, Ohio; one granddaughter – Madison Borgmann; three stepchildren – Brice Piatt of Sardinia, Ohio, Isaac Piatt and Hannah Piatt both of Blanchester, Ohio; one sister – Gail DeClaire and husband Dan of Sardinia, Ohio and several nieces, nephews and loving friends.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Eastern Brown Band Boosters, c/o Timothy Hoagland, 11557 US 62, Winchester, Ohio 45697 or to the American Bird Conservancy at www.abcbirds.org

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com