Daryl D. Kilgore, age 49 of Ripley, Ohio passed away on August 29, 2020 in Ripley, Ohio. He attended school at Eastern Local Schools, worked as a carpenter and a farmer and loved farming tobacco, fishing, motorcycles, hunting and spending time with family and friends. Daryl was born August 8, 1971 in Georgetown, Ohio to Dorothy Jane (Christman) McMillan and husband Dave of Sabina, Ohio and the late George Kilgore. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his grandfather – Billy Kilgore; special aunt – Bonnie Roush and beloved friend and companion – Zoey, who often attended fishing trips and frequent car rides with Daryl.

In addition to his mother, Daryl is survived by two daughters – Katlin Kilgore of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Kayla Schwartz and husband Steve of West Union, Ohio; mother of his children and love of his life – Kim Gelter of Seaman, Ohio; brothers and sisters – Paula Neu and husband Greg of Russellville, Ohio, Cecilia Porter of Red Oak, Ohio, Kim McElfresh and husband Mike of Eastgate, Ohio, Brandy Green and husband Terry of Sardinia, Ohio, Jason Kilgore of Aberdeen, Ohio and Whitney Kilgore of Amelia, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Aron Kirk of Resonance Church will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Arnheim, Ohio.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required. If you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

Memorials may be given to http://www.gofundme.com/f/daryl-kilgore039s-funeral. The family of Daryl wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to all friends and family who continue to surround us in love, support and prayers.