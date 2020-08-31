Last year’s Rockets had little time to adapt to a new coaching style before their season kick-off, but expect a well-tuned Fayetteville-Perry varsity football squad this fall in head coach Wayne Stacy’s second year at the helm.

Stacy took over as head coach at Fayetteville-Perry High School late last summer, and the late start would definitely have an impact on the team’s success. Last year’s Rockets finished 4-6 overall, claiming four non-league victories and going 0-5 in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division play. But look for much improvement out of this year’s Rocket football team that’s packed with experience and brings to the field some excellent senior leadership.

“Heading into year two, the team is much more comfortable with our schemes on offense and defense. We got such a late start last season that it was definitely a challenge for our players,” said Stacy.

With a good mix of young talent and seasoned seniors, Stacy is equipped with the tools it will take to be successful on the gridiron, tools he has learned how to use effectively over his long coaching career.

Among his key returners to the gridiron for the 2020 fall season are senior Drew Hendrix (Nose Tackle/Wide Receiver/Running Back), senior Hunter Jester (Running back/Linebacker), junior Levi Wiederhold (Quarterback), junior wide receiver Blake Coffman, and senior Gabriel Naseer (Offensive Line/Defensive Line).

Jester earned SBAAC National Division First Team honors last season after leading the league in rushing with 1,003 yards.

Hendrix was also among last year’s SBAAC National Division First Team football all-stars.

Coffman was on last year’s list of SBAAC National Division Honorable Mentions with 391 receiving yards, averaging 14.5 yards per catch.

Also taking the field for their senior seasons of Rocket football are Timmy Allender, Austin Attinger, Vincent Kleemeyer, Micah Baggs, Michael Thackston, and Griffin Brinkman.

“We return most of our starters on both sides of the ball and that experience should serve us well,” Stacy said of this year’s Rockets. “Our players have a much better grasp of our offensive and defensive schemes, and that should enable us to compete in the National Division of the SBAAC.”

This season will be different from football seasons in past years for all Ohio high school teams, a fall season with special requirements and regulations to help limit the spread of COVID-19. This year’s Ohio High School Athletic Association member teams will see a six-game regular season, followed by the OHSAA playoffs.

“Success on the football field, as in life, is often contingent on making adjustments to the things that happen during the journey. We have adjusted our protocols and procedures, but we have also been operating under COVID-19 protocols since the end of May, and our players have embraced the things that we need to do in order to have a season,” said Stacy. “As a team, we are focusing our efforts one week at a time. As long as we maintain that focus, we should be in position to have a special season.”

Expect the SBAAC National Division to be a bit more balanced, even when compared to last fall. With some key players transferring out of the league, who knows what the season may bring from one week to the next?

“The SBAAC should be wide-open this season, and we plan to compete each Friday night. It’s tough to choose a clear-cut favorite in 2020,” said Stacy.

The Rockets kick off their season Aug. 28 with the only non-league game they will play in fall of 2020, taking on the Manchester Greyhounds.

“Last season they had a lot of size and we expect them to be big again this season,” Stacy said of the upcoming season opener.

As they look to improve on last year’s league record of 0-5, the Rockets will be taking it one game at a time in their efforts to accomplish their goals. Wouldn’t it be nice to see this year’s Rockets be the first in the program’s history to claim an SBAAC National Division Title and a OHSAA playoff win?

“Our team has several goals this season. The most important is to continue working hard and to approach each Friday night as its own challenge. If we take care of each week’s business, Our goals for the end of the season can become reality,” said Stacy.