The Georgetown Titans are back for their third season of varsity football in the Southern Ohio Independent League.

For the Titans, success on the gridiron isn’t all about winning games, but also about improving on skills, bonding with teammates, and having fun.

Georgetown High School doesn’t have a football program, so three years ago Dan Bolington made it his goal to give local youth the opportunity to play the game. The Titans didn’t waste time, jumping straight into the fire by fielding a varsity team in the program’s first year of existence.

The Titans varsity team may have taken their share of lumps in the SOIL over the past couple of seasons, last year unable to finish the season with a victory. But this year the Titans bring to the field some young talent that will compete hard on the gridiron, and they’re hoping to end the drought.

As sports fans throughout Ohio already know, it wasn’t until Aug. 18 that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement that fall contact sports could take place in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic; and the Titans varsity team didn’t start full equipment practices until the week of his announcement (Aug. 17) with their season opener scheduled for Aug. 21 at West Union.

“We obviously struggled quite a bit last year, but I think we have the talent,” said Bolington. “We have a couple of kids from Felicity and a few kids from Ripley. We’ve had a good turnout. We have about 20 kids who are going to play consistently.”

The Georgetown Titans football program didn’t have enough players to field a junior high team this season, but four junior high players will be taking the field with the varsity team.

“We have four eighth graders who are going to play up and will play significant time,” said Bolington. “It’s tough, but it’s going to be fun.”

With only a handful of seniors, this year’s Titans will rely heavily on their young talent.

“It definitely seems like we’ve got the athletes,” said Bolington. “They’re really eager, and they want to learn. They’re committed.”

Look for Travis Swearingen and Jordan Blevins to split time at the quarterback position for the Titans this season.

“We’ll see how they progress,” Bolington said of his two QB’s.

One key player on the return is running back Xavier Long.

Defensively, Bolington expects big things out of Maleeq Felder.

The Titans will have their work cut out for them in another competitive SOIL, and their Aug. 21 season opener didn’t go their way; but, on a positive note, they did manage to put points on the scoreboard in a 46-08 loss to a talented West Union team.