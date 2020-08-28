Freeman Seip, 95

Freeman Ray Seip, age 95 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Mr. Seip was a lifelong farmer. He was born September 6, 1924 in Franklin Township, Brown County, Ohio along with his twin sister, the late Freida Wolffrum Ackels the son of the late Charles H. and Mamie L. (Benjamin) Seip.

Freeman is survived by his wife of sixty-three years – Ruby (Charles) Seip whom he married January 16, 1957; two sons – Danny Seip and wife Mary of Georgetown, Ohio and Randy Seip of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Danielle Morgan of Georgetown, Ohio, Danielle Smith of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Jennifer Dalton and husband Brandon of Georgetown, Ohio and Shawn Smith and wife Jenny of Georgetown, Ohio and ten great grandchildren – Tyler Burson, Isaiah Dalton, Shyla Burson, Kayleeanna Dalton, Stacy Smith, Emma Dalton, Justin Smith, Neo Morgan, Lakelyn Seip and Jacob Seip.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Jonathon Lawler will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.