Charles ‘Robbie’ Truitt, 60

Charles Robert “Robbie” Truitt, age 60 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his home. He was a tree trimmer for Asplundh for many years. Mr. Truitt was born July 13, 1960 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of Charlie Truitt of Ripley, Ohio and the late Evelyn Walker Downing.

In addition to his father, he is survived by one brother – Randy Truitt of Ripley, Ohio; a half-sister – Kathy Hall of Ripley, Ohio and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Monday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required. If you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com