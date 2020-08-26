Local business owner, Darrel “GENE” Bishop, a resident of Mt. Orab, died at home on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the age of 74, following a long battle from a stroke suffered in March of 2019. Gene is survived by his wife of 52 years, Christine “Tina” Bishop; his son Shane William Bishop and his daughter Kelly Gene Bishop-Fulton; 8 grandchildren, Hannah, Elijah, Erin, Grace, Will, Silas, Solomon, and Mordecai; and 4 younger siblings, Deloris Thomas, Dale Bishop, Jana Nolan, and Christina Ross.

Gene was born on September 18, 1945 in Cincinnati, OH to the parents of James William Bishop and Gladys (Puckett) Bishop. He was a 1963 graduate of Georgetown High School. He was a Brown County Deputy Sherriff and drove a truck for Roadway Express for more than 22 years. In 1990, Gene’s dream of being his own business-owner was fulfilled, as the family opened the first self-storage business in Mount Orab – White Oak Station Storage. Through the years, Gene grew the business and expanded its services. Earlier this year, Gene received a 25 Years of Service Award from the U-Haul Corporation as a top area dealer. He always prided himself and his business on top-notch customer service.

Gene was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy Submarine Force, where he served during the Vietnam Era. Gene was a Torpedoman Third Class when he left the service in 1966. The family wishes to acknowledge that he was extremely well-cared for by the Veterans Medical Center of Cincinnati for most of his senior adult life.

Gene was a godly man and follower of Jesus Christ, an active member of the Bethel Church of the Nazarene, and devoted member of Gideons International.

He was an active community member, serving in the Metropolitan Housing Authority in Brown County and Zoning Board for Pike Township. He was charitable in his support to many local and school organizations.

Gene was kind and full of witty humor. He was a relentless hard worker. He served his country, his community, his family, and his Savior well.

Visitation Services will be held at the Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, with the Funeral Service to follow. He will be laid to rest with his parents in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Gideons International at https://www.gideons.org/donate or at The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.