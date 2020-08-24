Patricia (Liming) Jennings, 82

Patricia Ann (Liming) Jennings, age 82 of Hamersville, OH died Friday, August 21, 2020 at Villa Georgetown.

She was born January 29, 1938 in Cincinnati, OH, the daughter of the late Duward and Mary (Miller) Liming. She was preceded in death by husband James Henize and Paul Zink.

Mrs. Jennings is survived by her husband of 16 years, Don Jennings whom she married June 12, 2004; one daughter, Luann Henize and Robbie of Phoeniz, Az; Two sons- Jan(Pam) Henize of Florence, Kentucky, and Jay (Rita) Henize of Georgetown, OH; one step-daughter Andrea Orr of Ocala, Florida; two step-sons Ray (Tracy) Jennings of Bethel, OH, Derek Boisineau of Fountain Valley, California; two granddaughters- Lauren and Megan Henize; two grandsons-Jacob and Drew Henize; step grandchildren- Brenna and Taylor Orr; Duncan, Tristan, Kaydee and Sabina Boisineau; Katy Hultz and Carly Passet.

Following Cremation, a visitation will be held from 11 A.M. -12 P.M. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the United Church of Christ Bible Chapel in Hamersville, OH.

A private Funeral service will begin at 12 P.M.for family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to: The United Church of Christ Bible Chapel, Hamersville, OH or Villa Georgetown.