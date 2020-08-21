Donna Donell, 72

Donna S Donell, 72 Years old of Williamsburg, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years: Harry Donell. three sons: Harry Donell Jr., Larry Donell and Robert Donell. five grandchildren: Amanda, Derek, Devin, Nicholas and Samantha. five Great-Grandchildren. six brothers: Brad Friend, Joe Colonel, Todd Colonel and the late Bobby Friend Steve Friend and John Colonel. three sisters: Barb Donell, Gaye Stowell and Teresita Colonel. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends.

Member of the Lighthouse Tabernacle and Highway 44 Church of Christ.

Funeral Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.