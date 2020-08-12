William A. “Bill” Lawson, Jr., age 84 of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Bill was born August 5, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late William A. and Lucy (Bush) Lawson.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of sixty-three years – Christina Lawson; one daughter – Tanya Melvin of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two sons – Bill Lawson (Jeanne) of Ripley, Ohio and Dan Lawson (Diana) of Russellville, Ohio; grandchildren – Sara, Ryan, Nick, Cara, Katie, Corey, Daniel and Joseph; eight great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; two sisters – Bonnie Lou Vandergrift (Dick) and Judy Arnett (Herschel); one brother – Dennis Lawson (Frankie).

Bill served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. He was retired from General Motors in Norwood, Ohio and was a tobacco farmer for many years. Bill was a sportsman and loved to hunt and fish. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio. His son Dan will officiate.

Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

