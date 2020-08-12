Melody Rae (Watson) Thackston, age 67 of Sardinia, OH died on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, KY. Melody was born September 10, 1952 in Georgetown, OH. She graduated from Georgetown High School in 1969.

Melody Rae Watson married Robert Eugene Thackston (a Vietnam War Veteran) in Yankton, South Dakota, on October 20, 1975, when she was 23 years old. Melody and Robert lived in Lynch, Nebraska for several years. Their daughter, Heather Lynn was born on October 9, 1976 in Lynch, Nebraska. A few years later, their family moved to Ohio and lived in Georgetown.

Melody was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Thackston and by her little daughter Heather Lynn Thackston. She was also preceded in death by her father, Arnold Ray Watson and her mother Kathryn Francis (Fiscus) Watson. Melody was also preceded in death by 3 brothers and 3 sisters: Shirley Jean Watson, Carolyn Sue (Watson) Puckett, Phillip Allen Watson, James Ray Watson, Sara Ann Watson and Carl Edward Watson.

Melody Thackston is survived by a brother Charles Edward Watson of Georgetown. Aunt Mel is survived by several nieces and nephews: David Puckett and wife Kathy of Batavia, Kathryn Meyer and husband James of Sardinia, Jeffrey Puckett and wife Michelle of Sardinia, and Diana Guillermin and husband Michael of Decatur. Aunt Mel is survived by a host of loving great nieces and great nephews who viewed her as a grandmother.

Melody was employed as a housewife and loving and caring mother to her daughter Heather. She also worked over 10 years as a store clerk at Biggs, Big Wheel and Pamida. Over the years Melody watched over most of her nieces and nephews. They always had a fun time at Aunts Mel’s house.

Melody enjoyed reading books and being on Social Media. She always liked to do word searches and crossword puzzles. Mel was a long time collector of Coca Cola Merchandise. At one point, she had a whole room devoted to her collection.

There will be a private service on Thursday, August 13, 2020 for the family only at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Care Center, 1435 Kenton Pointe Way, Maysville, KY 41056.

Friends and Families may sign Melody’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home

937-377-4182.