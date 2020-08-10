Walter ‘Zeke’ Malott, 81

Walter Larry “Zeke” Malott, 81, of Mt. Orab, OH, went to be with the Lord on August 6, 2020 inCincinnati, OH.

Larry was born on June 19, 1939 to Walter “Keg” & Melva (nee Abrams) Malott of Sardinia, OH.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sisters, Janlyn Malott and Shirley (nee Malott) Hopkins.

After graduating from Sardinia High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Larry honorably served his country from 1959 to 1963, including the Cuban Conflict, and continued in the reserves until 1965. Larry spent most of his service aboard the USS Forrestal, and he earned a good conduct medal in 1962.

He loved his family dearly, and especially enjoyed supporting his grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their sporting events and extracurricular activities. He was quick-witted and liked to joke and make people smile. He was passionate about sports, especially basketball, baseball and softball, and he spent many years coaching knothole baseball, umpiring softball at Ogden’s ballpark and refereeing basketball. In his later life, he enjoyed watching sports, old westerns and listening to old country and gospel music.

Larry was the loving father of Larry (April) Malott of Blanchester, OH, and Tawnya (Bentley) Staples of Hamersville, OH; caring Papaw of Shay (Matt) Cunningham, Natasha Malott, Lara (Ryan) Borchers, and Aubrey Malott; and his great-grandchildren, Corbyn, Camdyn, Gabriel, Naomi, Onyxander, Phinley, Ezekiel and Eleanor. A special thank you to the staff at Morris Nursing Home for loving and caring for him as your own.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Morris Nursing Home, Bethel, Ohio in remembrance of Larry Malott for resident activities. The Treasure Chest in Mt. Orab is also serving the family.

Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Beam-Fender Funeral Home 123 Winchester St., Sardinia, where friends will be received from 11:30 AM until the time of funeral service. Interment with military honors following the service at Sardinia Cemetery.

Social distancing will be observed, masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.