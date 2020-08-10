Mary Juanita Eckstein, age 95 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Friday, August 07, 2020 at the Eastgate Spring of Cincinnati Healthcare Center and Rehabilitation. She was a retired real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Relator and a member of the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio. Juanita was born March 18, 1925 in Lee County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Tony Edward and Cora (Little) Jackson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – John B. Eckstein, Sr., one son – Joseph Eckstein, one sister – Leola Eckstein and one brother – Tony Edward Jackson.

Mrs. Eckstein is survived by two sons – Bruce E. Eckstein, Sr. and wife Diana and John B. Eckstein, Jr. both of Fayetteville, Ohio; two grandchildren – Bruce E. Eckstein, Jr. and Tia Marie Eckstein both of Fayetteville, Ohio and one great granddaughter – Addison Stegman of Fayetteville, Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio. Fr. Tom Bolte will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M – 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery near Cincinnati, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118.

