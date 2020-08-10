James Junior Deaton, age 73 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his residence. He was a welder/fabricator for Kirk and Bloom. James was born April 20, 1947 in Barboursville, Kentucky the son of the late Burchell and Chelsia (Hinkle) Deaton. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Brenda Deaton, one son – Robert Deaton and one brother – Arvil Deaton.

Mr. Deaton is survived by two children – Deborah Bailey and husband Chad of Williamsburg, Ohio and Craig Deaton and wife Krystal of Williamsburg, Ohio; two brothers – Eric Deaton and wife Linda of Cincinnati, Ohio and Don Deaton and wife Connie of Mt. Orab, Ohio; three sisters – Bonnie Kidwell and husband Troy of Batavia, Ohio, Jackie Bowling and husband Jimmy of Williamsburg, Ohio and Janet Crowley and husband Mike of Williamsburg, Ohio and three grandchildren – Devaney Deaton, Kyle Bailey and Katie Bradford all of Williamsburg, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required. If you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com