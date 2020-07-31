Sheeley pleads insanity in molestation case

After three suicide attempts in the Brown County Jail, Billy Sheeley has been moved to a facility for psychiatric examination.

Sheeley has been charged with multiple counts of rape and other child sex charges in what Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin calls “one of the worst cases I’ve ever seen.”

At his arraignment on July 27 in Brown County Common Pleas Court, Sheeley was ordered held without bond.

Bruce Wallace, Sheeley’s attorney, entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity to the charges and also formally questioned Sheeley’s competence to stand trial.

Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler ordered that Sheeley undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine his competence to stand trial and to determine his mental state at the time of the alleged offenses.

A hearing is set for Sept. 16 to review the findings.

Sheeley was arrested on May 14 and was indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on June 4.

He faces charges for sexually abusing five children under ten years old and using them to produce child pornography.

The list of 29 charges includes six counts of Rape, which is a first degree felony. The other charges are second degree felonies and include three counts of Endangering Children, eleven counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, five counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Material Involving a Minor and three counts of Felonious Assault with a Sexual Motivation specification.

Sheeley also faces a second degree misdemeanor charge for Sexual Conduct With an Animal.

26 year old Amber Brewer of Hamersville faces similar charges. She is scheduled to go to trial in March of next year.

“All of the counts of Rape (for both Sheeley and Brewer) are involving children under the age of ten,” Corbin said following their indictments. “Each one of those counts could carry the maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.”

He went on to explain the other charges.

“The endangering children charges were filed because of the photographing or production of sexually oriented material,” Corbin said. He also explained that the pandering and illegal use of a minor charges were based on the allegation that Brewer and Sheeley filmed the children and then transferred those videos by electronic means.

“The felonious assault charges are based on the serious emotional and psychological harm inflicted on these children,” added Corbin.

He went on to explain how the case developed.

The case came to the attention of local authorities after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

“These agencies will sometimes identify child pornography materials and link them to Brown County,” Corbin said.

“They flagged a couple of images and worked back through the IP addresses and linked them to a couple of accounts belonging to Brewer and Sheeley. That led them to some online communications where these materials were being sent back and forth.”

The case then moved into the local area.

“This tip originally came into the Mount Orab Police Department and was handled by Detective Ryan Gregory. He quickly learned that this was expanding out into the county and contacted (Brown County Sheriff’s Department) Detective Quinn Carlson. The two of them worked together until it led into Adams County, who then joined in the investigation,” Corbin said.

“A search warrant was issued on Brewer’s home and from there, the identity of Mr. Sheeley was determined. He was taken into custody the same day in Adams County.”

Corbin said that Sheeley may also face charges in Adams County.