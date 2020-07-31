Nursing home visits resume

Face to face visits are now allowed in Ohio extended care facilties. Villa Georgetown and Ohio Valley Manor residents can now visit with loved ones without a window getting in the way.

There are some restrictions to the visits. They must be outside the facility, with masks and social distancing. Visits are also scheduled, to allow telephone pre-screening of visitors for COVID-19 exposure.

When visitors arrive, they are also screened for COVID symptoms before their loved one is brought outside.

Anita McKinzie visited her brother David Dawson at Villa Georgetown on Monday, July 20.

She said her brother had been upset with the fact that visits had been halted since March.

“He’s got a traumatic brain injury, so he sometimes loses track of what’s going on. He was having trouble understanding why we couldn’t come inside and see him. That was hard on everybody,” McKinzie said.

She added that it didn’t take long for his mood to improve.

“He was smiling and happy. He ordered three pizzas for the next three visits,” McKinzie said.

Villa Georgetown Director Daniel Wylie said he was glad to see the visiting restrictions lifted.

“It’s been five months that these folks have gone without that family interaction of being able to see their loved ones. We did virtual phone calls and window visits, but there was still a physical barrier. Here, they are finally able to sit across a table face to face.”

Wylie said that the residents were starting to be negatively affected by the visiting restriction.

“After five months of being isolated, the psycho-social toll was starting to kick in. The anxiety, the depression, the sadness, the loneliness, the tears. For them to finally be able to sit across the table from their loved ones, it has to be incredible for them,” he said. “It’s been hard on the family members too, not being able to have that interaction with their loved ones.”

Wylie added that the reaction to COVID-19 is something that Villa Georgetown residents are feeling every day.

“We have not had dining room meals for five months. They have been eating in their rooms and been restricted to their hallways, socially distanced, masked, the whole nine yards.”

He said that those restrictions, along with eliminating family visits, were starting to take a toll on the health of the residents.

“Though I’m not a clinician, I believe that loneliness is as potent a killer of the elderly as heart disease, cancer and diabetes. I think it’s going to take a few days, but I think we will see the outlook of our residents start to improve dramatically.”

Wylie said that he was confident that his staff could handle making the visiting as safe as possible.

“We just completed our fifth round of weekly testing and we have not had a single case of COVID in either staff or residents. So when we started to weigh all the factors against the psycho-social needs of the residents, it just seemed like the right thing to do.”

Villa Georgetown Resident Thelma Lindsey enjoyed a visit from her son Robert Lindsey and his wife Robin on Monday.

“We hadn’t seen her in such a long time that she thought she was being abandoned, because she has dementia,” Robin Lindsey said.

“She was surprised to see us because she didn’t know we were coming. You could tell she liked it because she perked up. It does make a big difference when family members get to come and see them.”

Lindsey said that even though there were some restrictions still in place, that shouldn’t stop family and friends from visiting long term care residents.

“Come and see them. You don’t know how long it’s going to be and it means a lot to them,” she said.