Keith D. Fryman, age 49 of Sardinia, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 as the result of a tractor accident. He was born September 21, 1970 in Mariemont, OH the son of Danny and Mary (McDonough) Fryman. He loved to play bingo and shoot pool.

Keith is survived by his parents, Danny and Mary Fryman of Coon Rapids, MN, 1 daughter, Bree Fryman of Hayesville, KS, step daughter, Adrianne (Andi) Marshall of Bakersfield, CA, 1 brother, Todd Fryman of MN, 1 sister, Kimberly (Duane) Gay of MN, 5 nieces and nephews, several aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of friends.

Following cremation, there will be a memorial service on Tuesday,

August 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crosspoint Wesleyan Church, 300 W. Main St, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

Friends and Families may sign Keith’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home at 937-377-4182.