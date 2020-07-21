Robert Leroy Keethler, III, age 30 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, July 18, 2020 in a tree trimming accident. He was the owner and operator of Keethler Tree and Lawn Service. Rob was born April 20, 1990 in Brown County, Ohio the son of Sherry (Robinson) Hettinger of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Robert Leroy Keethler, Jr.

Mr. Keethler is survived by three children – Willow Keethler, Harlow Keethler and Robert Keethler, IV; mother – Sherry Hettinger and husband Brian of Georgetown, Ohio; paternal grandmother – Mary Keethler of Sardinia, Ohio; step-grandmother – Marlene Hettinger of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Tirsa Keethler of Mt.Orab, Ohio; four step-brothers – Matthew Hettinger of Winchester, Ohio, Barry Hettinger of New Jersey, Christopher Hettinger of United Kingdom and Brandon Hettinger of New Mexico and girlfriend Kelsey McPhearson of Crittenden, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed. If you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com